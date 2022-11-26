College Basketball

NC State beats Butler for 5th place at Battle 4 Atlantis

A detail view of the Butler Bulldogs logo. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jarkel Joiner scored 15 points to help North Carolina State beat Butler 76-61 in the fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

DJ Burns added 14 points for the Wolfpack, who shot 44.6% while converting 14 turnovers by Butler into 21 points.

N.C. State had five double-figure scorers.

Chuck Harris scored 20 points while Jayden Taylor had 18 for Butler. Bulldogs big man Manny Bates had eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks against his former program.

N.C. State led 35-22 at halftime and pushed that margin to 20 points midway through the second half.

