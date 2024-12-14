2026 Final Four logos unveiled for Indianapolis games

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NCAA on Friday unveiled the logos for the 2026 men’s basketball Final Fours.

The 2026 Final Four will mark the ninth time the Division I championship game will be held in Indianapolis. The city will also host the Division II and Division III men’s basketball championship games in 2026.

Indiana Sports Corp and the NCAA debuted the logos for all three games.

Dan Gavitt, senior vice president of basketball at the NCAA, said, “It is always great to be among neighbors, so we couldn’t be more excited to be holding the men’s Final Four in Indianapolis in 2026. This city’s unmatched passion for the sport of basketball ensures an unforgettable championship weekend.”

Sports Corp says Indiana sunsets inspired the logo’s color palette, which includes elements from the Indianapolis flag and the former Market Square Arena, the site of Indianapolis’ first Final Four in 1980.

The Final Four games will come to Indianapolis on April 4 and 6, 2026. The Division I games will be at Lucas Oil Stadium, while the Division II and Division II games will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

This article was created in part from a script aired on WISH-TV.