College Basketball

No. 11 Villanova cruises by Butler in regular-season finale

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Moore scored 16 points, Jermaine Samuels added 15 and No. 11 Villanova broke away early to beat Butler 78-59 in their regular-season finale on Saturday.

The Wildcats improved to 23-7 and will be No. 2 seed in the Big East Conference tournament next week.

Butler is 13-18 and has lost five in a row.

Villanova scored 11 straight points during a 20-1 run that made it 23-4. Caleb Daniels and Collin Gillespie each scored 11 points and Jordan Longino had 10 for Villanova.

Chuck Harris led Butler with 19 points and Bo Hodges had 12 points and six rebounds.