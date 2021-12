College Basketball

No. 2 Purdue uses scoring combination to KO Seminoles 93-65

Jaden Ivey #23 of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts against the North Texas Mean Green in the second half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 18 points and Brandon Newman added 13 to help No. 2 Purdue rout Florida State 93-65 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Boilermakers won their seventh straight home game in the event and are 7-0 for the first time since 2015-16.

Florida State was led by Caleb Mills with 22 points but never got closer than eight in the second half.

Purdue sealed the win with a 12-0 spurt midway through the second half.