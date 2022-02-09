College Basketball

No. 3 Purdue beats No. 13 Illini for share of Big Ten lead

Purdue guard Isaiah Thompson (11) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 26 points and Eric Hunter Jr. scored all nine of his points during a key second-half run as No. 3 Purdue beat No. 13 Illinois 84-68.

The Boilermakers have won six straight and nine of 10 to grab a share of the Big Ten lead with the Fighting Illini and No. 14 Wisconsin.

Illinois was led by Kofi Cockburn with 18 points.

Andre Curbelo added 15 as the Fighting Illini had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Hunter’s quick second-half start gave Purdue the breathing room it needed to take control.