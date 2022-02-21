College Basketball

No. 8 Providence rallies from 19 down, beats Butler in OT

No. 8 Providence rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat Butler 71-70 on Feb. 20, 2022, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Photo Provided/Butler University Athletics via Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jared Bynum made two free throws with 38 seconds left in overtime and No. 8 Providence rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat Butler 71-70 on Sunday.

Down 43-24 early in the second half and still trailing by seven points with 2-1/2 minutes left in regulation, the Friars pulled off the comeback. Nate Watson scored 22 points and Noah Horchler had 15 points and 11 rebounds to help keep Providence atop the conference standings. The Friars are 22-4 overall.

Chuck Harris had 17 points and Aaron Thompson added 16 for Butler, which has lost three in a row and is 13-15.