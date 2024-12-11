31°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
31° Indianapolis

North Dakota State holds off late Butler rally

A detail view of the Butler Bulldogs logo. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
A detail view of the Butler Bulldogs logo. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jacari White had 27 points, Jacksen Moni scored 25 and North Dakota State posted a 71-68 victory over Butler on Tuesday night.

White and Moni both had seven rebounds for the Bison (8-4), who led 44-23 at halftime.

The Bulldogs (7-3) were led by Pierre Brooks with 26 points and seven rebounds. Jahmyl Telfort added 23 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Moni scored North Dakota State’s last seven points as they finished off the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

2 suspects arrested in Gary...
Indiana News /
Health Spotlight | Natural treatments...
Health Spotlight /
Mentoring programs to honor youths,...
Multicultural News /
‘Stinky’ scented holiday cards educate...
I-Team 8 /
Family seeks justice 12 years...
I-Team 8 /
Suspect in carjacking leads chase,...
Crime Watch 8 /
IU Citizen Opioid Responders Program...
Indiana News /
Judge blocks Kroger-Albertsons merger over...
Business /