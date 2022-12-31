College Basketball

Northern Kentucky takes down IUPUI

(Image Provided)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marques Warrick’s 15 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat IUPUI 55-42 on Saturday.

Warrick also had five assists for the Norse (9-6). Sam Vinson scored 12 points, going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 5 from the line. Xavier Rhodes finished 4 of 8 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Jaguars (3-11) were led in scoring by Vincent Brady II, who finished with 13 points and two steals. Marlon Taylor added eight points and nine rebounds for IUPUI. In addition, Boston Stanton had seven points and seven rebounds.

Next up

Northern Kentucky plays Friday against Oakland at home, while IUPUI hosts Wright State on Monday.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Gas prices had a wild ride this year, making 2023 tough to predict

Business /

Person with trauma found dead in near-northside neighborhood

Crime Watch 8 /

Evansville warehouse fire spreads several blocks

Indiana News /

Fireworks from former grain elevator to ring in 2023 in Greenfield

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.