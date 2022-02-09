College Basketball

Northwestern outlasts short-handed Indiana for 59-51 win

Northwestern's Boo Buie (0) looks to pass as Indiana's Indiana's Miller Kopp (12) and Trayce Jackson-Davis defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. Northwestern won 59-51. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie had 16 points and Chase Audige scored eight of his 12 points in the second half and Northwestern beat short-handed Indiana 59-51 for the Wildcats’ third straight win.

Indiana announced before the game that five rotation players — two starters — had been suspended for disciplinary reasons.

Five different players scored for Northwestern in a 13-0 run to take a six-point lead about five minutes into the second half and the Hoosiers trailed the rest of the way.

Race Thompson scored 14 points for Indiana and Trayce Jackson-Davis had his ninth double-double of the season and finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.