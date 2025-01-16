19°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
19° Indianapolis

Oakland Golden Grizzlies triumph over IU Indianapolis

The main feature of IU Indianapolis’ Groups Scholars program will be welcoming incoming freshmen to campus for six weeks in the summer before school starts. (WISH Photo)
An IU Indianapolis banner. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Allen David Mukeba Jr. had 20 points in Oakland’s 72-59 victory over IU Indianapolis on Wednesday night.

Mukeba also added nine rebounds and three blocks for the Golden Grizzlies (7-12, 4-4 Horizon League). Tuburu Niavalurua scored 14 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field. D.Q. Cole had 14 points and finished 4 of 10 from 3-point range.

Jarvis Walker finished with 16 points, four assists and three steals for the Jaguars (6-13, 2-6). IU Indianapolis also got 13 points and eight rebounds from Sean Craig. Paul Zilinskas also had eight points.

Next up

Oakland’s next game is Saturday against Detroit Mercy on the road, and IU Indianapolis hosts Cleveland State on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Communications expert, IU Indy prof...
Political News /
Butler Bulldogs end losing streak...
College Basketball /
NBA suspends Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin...
Indiana Pacers /
Jay County to honor EMT-paramedic...
Local News /
Suspect in attempted carjackings dies...
Crime Watch 8 /
Innovative approach to developing diverse...
Multicultural News /
Madam Walker Legacy Center to...
Multicultural News /
ND’s Marcus Freeman emphasizing team...
College Football /