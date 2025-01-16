Oakland Golden Grizzlies triumph over IU Indianapolis

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Allen David Mukeba Jr. had 20 points in Oakland’s 72-59 victory over IU Indianapolis on Wednesday night.

Mukeba also added nine rebounds and three blocks for the Golden Grizzlies (7-12, 4-4 Horizon League). Tuburu Niavalurua scored 14 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field. D.Q. Cole had 14 points and finished 4 of 10 from 3-point range.

Jarvis Walker finished with 16 points, four assists and three steals for the Jaguars (6-13, 2-6). IU Indianapolis also got 13 points and eight rebounds from Sean Craig. Paul Zilinskas also had eight points.

Next up

Oakland’s next game is Saturday against Detroit Mercy on the road, and IU Indianapolis hosts Cleveland State on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.