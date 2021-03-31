College Basketball

Official collapses at NCAA men’s tournament game between Gonzaga, USC

Referee Bert Smith is wheeled away after collapsing in the Elite Eight round game of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the USC Trojans at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
by: Jill Martin, CNN
(CNN) — Game official Bert Smith collapsed Tuesday evening in the first half of the men’s NCAA basketball game between No. 6 seed USC and No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in Indianapolis.

Smith was taken off on a gurney. He was sitting upright and appeared to be talking to a man walking beside him.

Smith was feeling lightheaded while on the court, according to the TBS broadcast.

“Bert is alert and stable and will not be transported to a hospital. He has been in contact with his family,” an NCAA spokesperson said in a statement.

Video shows Smith standing in a corner of the court by the Gonzaga bench when he goes down backward without being able to use his arms to break his fall. A person on the Gonzaga bench immediately runs to his side and another official halts the game.

Standby official Tony Henderson replaced Smith and the game resumed.

