Ohio Bobcats extend winning streak with victory over Ball State Cardinals

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke had 15 points in Ohio’s 86-71 victory over Ball State on Tuesday night.

Paveletzke had five rebounds and six assists for the Bobcats (10-6, 4-0 Mid-American Conference). Aidan Hadaway scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Shereef Mitchell shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding four steals. It was the sixth straight victory for the Bobcats.

Mickey Pearson Jr. finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (8-8, 2-2). Jermahri Hill added 14 points for Ball State. Payton Sparks also had eight points and 12 rebounds.

Ohio took the lead with 12:29 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 45-35 at halftime, with Hadaway racking up 12 points. Ohio extended its lead to 69-55 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Paveletzke scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

