45°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
45° Indianapolis

Paul Zilinskas scores 32 as IU Indianapolis downs Alabama A&M

The main feature of IU Indianapolis’ Groups Scholars program will be welcoming incoming freshmen to campus for six weeks in the summer before school starts. (WISH Photo)
An IU Indianapolis banner. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Paul Zilinskas put up 32 points as IU Indianapolis beat Alabama A&M 88-83 on Monday.

Zilinskas shot 11 for 20 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Jaguars (3-5). Jarvis Walker scored 13 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the line. Timaris Brown and Sean Craight both added 11 points.

Darius Ford led the Bulldogs (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Anthony Bryant added 17 points for Alabama A&M. Chad Moodie also had 16 points and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Coca-Cola relaunches Barrilitos, sparking holiday...
Multicultural News /
Haliburton scores 34, delivers key...
Indiana Pacers /
Shooting at assisted living facility...
Crime Watch 8 /
Meta proposes $800 million data...
Business /
Indiana boasts 3 turkeys for...
Indiana News /
Indianapolis prepares for safe Circle...
Entertainment /
35-year-old gets 78-year sentence for...
Crime Watch 8 /
Agencies raid 3 Plainfield massage...
News /