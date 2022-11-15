College Basketball

Pickett records 2nd Penn St. double-double beating Butler

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 15 points, distributed 11 assists and collared 10 rebounds and Penn State beat Butler 68-62.

Andrew Funk and Camren Wynter each scored 11 for Penn State and Seth Lundy 10 to go along with nine rebounds.

Manny Bates scored 16 points and secured 10 rebounds, Jayden Taylor scored 14, Simas Lukosius 13 and Chuck Harris 11 for Butler. Lukosius’ 3-pointer with 13:55 remaining gave Butler its last lead of the contest.

Funk followed with a 3 a little more than a minute-and-a-half later and Penn State never trailed again.