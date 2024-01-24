Pierre Brooks scores 20 as Butler downs Georgetown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pierre Brooks scored 20 points as Butler beat Georgetown 90-66 on Tuesday night.

Brooks also contributed 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-7, 4-5 Big East Conference). DJ Davis scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five assists. Jahmyl Telfort shot 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.

The Hoyas (8-11, 1-7) were led in scoring by Jayden Epps, who finished with 16 points. Supreme Cook added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Georgetown. In addition, Dontrez Styles finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Butler took the lead with 7:46 left in the first half and never looked back. Brooks led his team in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them up 44-32 at the break. Butler extended its lead to 81-53 during the second half, fueled by a 19-2 scoring run. Telfort scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

