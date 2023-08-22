Purdue and Notre Dame renewing women’s basketball rivalry

01 APR 2001: Guard Alicia Ratay (22) of Notre Dame uses a screen by teammate Ruth Riley (00) to drive to the hoop against Purdue forwards Candi Crawford (31) and Shereka Wright (50) during the Division 1 Women's Basketball Championships held at the Savvis Center in St. Louis, MO. Notre Dame defeated Purdue 68-66 for the national championship title. Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University and the University of Notre Dame announced Tuesday that the women’s basketball rivalry between the two schools will return this season.

After a six-year hiatus and no regular-season matchups since 2012, the Boilermakers and Fighting Irish will play each other at Purcell Pavilion on Dec. 17.

It will be the first game in a home-and-home series, which will include a matchup at Mackey Arena during the non-conference part of the 2024-25 season.

The last time the two programs faced off was during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament. Notre Dame beat Purdue 88-82 in that contest.

Last season, the Boilermakers went 19-11 (9-8 Big Ten) and made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame went 27-6 (15-3 ACC) and fell to Maryland in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Purdue leads the all-time series against Notre Dame with a 14-13 overall record, although the Fighting Irish have won the last eight meetings between the two programs.