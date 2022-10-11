College Basketball

Purdue basketball team reveals new uniforms

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue men’s basketball team on Monday unveiled its new uniforms for the upcoming season.

Home jerseys are the Boilermakers classic black and gold look. Away jerseys are described as “icy white” with gold and black trim.

No word on if the team will have its gold alternate jerseys this year.

The team will debut the new uniforms on fan day Oct. 22 in Mackey Arena. Fans can get autographs and pictures beginning at 10:45 a.m., then watch Purdue’s first intrasquad scrimmage of the season.

Purdue’s exhibition season will kick off at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 against Truman State.

Its regular season begins against Marquette at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in Mackey Arena.