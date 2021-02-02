Purdue basketball team’s charter plane makes emergency landing in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Purdue University basketball team as boarding a second flight on Monday night after their first charter plane to a Tuesday game in Maryland had to make an emergency landing in Indianapolis, News 8 has learned.

The team was heading from West Lafayette to Baltimore when the plane experienced mechanical issues.

The team was boarding another flight around 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to the team’s Twitter account.

Basketball Sports Information Director Chris Forman says the delay will not impact the Tuesday night game.

The game against the Terrapins is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in College Park, Maryland.