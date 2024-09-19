Purdue basketball’s Big Ten schedule revealed

Purdue guard Braden Smith plays during the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Big Ten released the schedules for each team’s conference games this season on Thursday.

Purdue’s schedule is highlighted by their rivalry games against Indiana. Purdue hosts the Hoosiers on Friday, January 31. The Boilermakers travel to Assembly Hall on Sunday, February 23.

It will be the first time since the 2018-19 season that the first game of the Purdue-IU rivalry series will take place at Mackey Arena.

Purdue’s west coast road trip falls in mid-January. They play Washington on January 15 and Oregon on January 18.

Here’s the full schedule:

Thursday, December 5 – at Penn State

Sunday, December 8 – vs. Maryland

Thursday, January 2 – at Minnesota

Sunday, January 5 – vs. Northwestern

Thursday, January 9 – at Rutgers

Sunday, January 12 – vs. Nebraska

Wednesday, January 15 – at Washington

Saturday, January 18 – at Oregon

Tuesday, January 21 – vs. Ohio State

Friday, January 24 – vs. Michigan

Friday, January 31 – vs. Indiana

Tuesday, February 4 – at Iowa

Friday, February 7 – vs. USC

Tuesday, February 11 – at Michigan

Saturday, February 15 – vs. Wisconsin

Tuesday, February 18 – at Michigan State

Sunday, February 23 – at Indiana

Friday, February 28 – vs. UCLA

Tuesday, March 4 – vs. Rutgers

Friday, March 7 – at Illinois

The Boilermakers will look to continue their success, having won back-to-back regular season Big Ten titles. They’ll have to do it without two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey, who was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2024 NBA Draft.

For Purdue’s full non-conference schedule, click here.

The Boilermakers first regular season game is against Texas A&M – Corpus Christi on November 4.