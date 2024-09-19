Search
Purdue basketball’s Big Ten schedule revealed

Purdue guard Braden Smith plays during the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
by: Josh Bode
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Big Ten released the schedules for each team’s conference games this season on Thursday.

Purdue’s schedule is highlighted by their rivalry games against Indiana. Purdue hosts the Hoosiers on Friday, January 31. The Boilermakers travel to Assembly Hall on Sunday, February 23.

It will be the first time since the 2018-19 season that the first game of the Purdue-IU rivalry series will take place at Mackey Arena.

Purdue’s west coast road trip falls in mid-January. They play Washington on January 15 and Oregon on January 18.

Here’s the full schedule:

  • Thursday, December 5 – at Penn State
  • Sunday, December 8 – vs. Maryland
  • Thursday, January 2 – at Minnesota
  • Sunday, January 5 – vs. Northwestern
  • Thursday, January 9 – at Rutgers
  • Sunday, January 12 – vs. Nebraska
  • Wednesday, January 15 – at Washington
  • Saturday, January 18 – at Oregon
  • Tuesday, January 21 – vs. Ohio State
  • Friday, January 24 – vs. Michigan
  • Friday, January 31 – vs. Indiana
  • Tuesday, February 4 – at Iowa
  • Friday, February 7 – vs. USC
  • Tuesday, February 11 – at Michigan
  • Saturday, February 15 – vs. Wisconsin
  • Tuesday, February 18 – at Michigan State
  • Sunday, February 23 – at Indiana
  • Friday, February 28 – vs. UCLA
  • Tuesday, March 4 – vs. Rutgers
  • Friday, March 7 – at Illinois

The Boilermakers will look to continue their success, having won back-to-back regular season Big Ten titles. They’ll have to do it without two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey, who was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2024 NBA Draft.

For Purdue’s full non-conference schedule, click here.

The Boilermakers first regular season game is against Texas A&M – Corpus Christi on November 4.

