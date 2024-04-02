Search
Purdue falls short against Vermont in semifinals of WNIT

Purdue women’s basketball season ends in WNIT loss to Vermont

by: Gregg Montgomery
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Purdue women’s basketball season came to a close Monday night after the team fell to the Vermont Catamounts 67-59 in the WNIT.

The Boilermakers were hoping to reach the semifinals in the post-season tournament during the game they hosted at Mackey Arena.

Abbey Ellis led the Purdue Boilermakers with 16 points, scoring 2,000 points in her college career.

The meeting was the first between Purdue and Vermont since 1985.

