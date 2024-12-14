Purdue falls to Texas A&M in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 14: Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) drives to the basket against Texas A&M Aggies guard Manny Obaseki (35) on December 14th, 2024, at the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue went into an offensive lull in the second half and were not able to dig themselves out of the deficit late and lost to Texas A&M, 70-66, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Purdue went scoreless for seven minutes in the second half. Texas A&M was able to build a 12 point lead in that time, going on a 10-0 run.

The Boilermakers were also out-rebounded by 11. Texas A&M pulled down 14 offensive rebounds, an offensive rebound rate of 50%. They came into the game as the best offensive rebounding team in the country, pulling down 43.4% of their misses heading into the game.

Braden Smith led the Boilermakers with 15 points.

Only six Purdue players scored. All six of them had nine points or more.

Purdue’s next game is on Saturday, December 21 against second ranked Auburn in Birmingham.

This story will be updated.