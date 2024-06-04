Purdue fan favorite works out with Pacers

Lance Jones #55 and Ethan Morton #25 of the Purdue Boilermakers are seen during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Naismith Hall of Fame Series at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Dec. 9, 2023, in Toronto. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers are already preparing for next season by hosting the hottest prospects for pre-draft workouts. Tuesday that included Purdue fan favorite Lance Jones.

“It’s very surreal,” Jones said. “I think the ride that we had as a team at Purdue helped me get to this point. I’m just super blessed to be in this position.”

The Boilermakers guard was all smiles as he returned to Indiana for his first NBA pre-draft workout. Fresh off playing in the national championship game, Jones is still reeling from a magical season with the Boilers.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be able to put into words the incredible run that we had,” Jones said. “It was just surreal. One thing I will say is it happened and went by really really fast. I wish I could take it all back and just soak it in a little bit longer, but I’m grateful for that memory. I think it just helps me realize that I belong and I can compete with the best talents in the nation. And I think it just boosted my confidence as a whole.”

Even before getting an opportunity to work out for the Indiana Pacers, Jones made himself right at home in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He won three different games in the Pacers home arena while playing with the Purdue Boilermakers — most recently beating Utah State in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

Jones said getting a chance to play for the Pacers would feel like staying home.

“It’s very exciting,” Jones said. “I love Indiana. They’ve accepted me with open arms, and it just feels like another home to me, so it’s good to be here.”

This was Jones’ first of two workouts so far on the schedule. Next, he heads to Utah to workout for the Jazz — hoping that he can make an NBA roster.

“It’s always been a dream,” Jones said. “I think it’s every kid’s dream who has a desire to play basketball…. Just reaching for the stars, and I think going to Purdue was the first step, and it helped me get into this position.”

The next step for Jones? Playing in the NBA.