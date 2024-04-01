Purdue fans welcome players home ahead of the Final Four

A screenshot from a video posted by Purdue Basketball on X shows swarms of fans welcoming the Purdue men's basketball team home from their win against Tennessee in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament. The Boilermakers advanced to compete in the Final Four, where they'll take on North Carolina State in Las Vegas on Saturday. (Provided Photo/Purdue Basketball via X)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue fans were out in force on Sunday night to welcome the victorious Boilermakers home after their game in Detroit.

The Purdue Boilermakers defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 72-66 on Sunday to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 1980.

The team posted a video on social media Monday morning showing the Purdue Men’s basketball team and the Midwest Regional Championship trophy on a victory ride on the Boilermaker Special train. Fans cheered for the team as Purdue’s All-American center Zach Edey waved to people with part of the net around his neck.

The post on X said, “The welcoming committee was out in full force!”

Edey scored a season-high 40 points on 13-21 shooting to lead the Boilermakers to victory.

The team also posted pictures after the game celebrating on Facebook with the caption “All the emotions.”

Purdue fans also erupted at Brothers Bar in West Lafayette when the team took down the Tennessee Volunteers in the March Madness Elite Eight.

The Boilermakers will travel to Phoenix to face North Carolina State on Saturday. Tip-off was slated for 6:09 p.m.