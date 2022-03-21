College Basketball

Purdue flexing muscles as it seeks elusive Final Four berth

Purdue's Trevion Williams tries to get past Texas's Christian Bishop during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(AP) — Purdue’s using its extraordinary size to push around opponents, dominate the boards and get to the free-throw line over and over as it seeks its first Final Four berth in over four decades.

The Boilermakers’ frontcourt combination of 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and 6-10 Trevion Williams causes matchup issues for just about any team in the country.

Purdue has outrebounded its first two NCAA Tournament foes 83-61 and has outscored them 60-13 from the foul line.

The third-seeded Boilermakers face No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in an East Region semifinal Friday at Philadelphia.