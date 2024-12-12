24°
Purdue Fort Wayne secures victory over IU Indianapolis

Logo for the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. (Provided Photo/Purdue Fort Wayne)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Rasheed Bello had 18 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 78-76 win over IU Indianapolis on Wednesday night.

Bello added five rebounds for the Mastodons (7-4, 2-1 Horizon League). Quinton Morton-Robertson scored 18 points and added three steals. Jalen Jackson shot 7 for 12, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points, while adding seven assists.

The Jaguars (4-7, 1-2) were led by Sean Craig, who posted 25 points and 11 rebounds. Paul Zilinskas added 20 points for IU Indianapolis. Jarvis Walker finished with 17 points, four assists and two steals.

