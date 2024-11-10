Purdue freshman center to likely miss remainder of season

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - November 04: Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) during a mens college basketball game between the and the Purdue Boilermakers on November 04, 2024 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette,IN.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue freshman center Daniel Jacobsen has a fractured tibia and will likely miss the rest of the season, according to an announcement by Purdue head coach Matt Painter.

Jacobsen’s injury came just one minute into Purdue’s second game of the season on Friday against Northern Kentucky. Jacobsen was fighting for position in the post and got tangled up with a Northern Kentucky player. Jacobsen fell to the ground and was helped off the floor by Fletcher Loyer and Gicarri Harris.

Jacobsen started both games to start the season for Purdue. He scored 13 points on 4-6 shooting and was 6-7 from the free throw line in the Boilermakers season opener against Texas A&M Corpus Christi. He also had seven rebounds and three blocks.

In the summer of 2024, Jacobsen set a Team USA Americup tournament record by blocking 19 shots with the U18 National Team and helped them win the gold medal.

Purdue returns to the floor on Monday to take on Yale at Mackey Arena at 8 p.m.