Purdue guard Braden Smith makes history in Sweet 16 victory

Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) goes to the basket past Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Jan. 2, 2024, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

DETROIT (WISH) — The Purdue University men’s basketball team is one win away from advancing to the Final Four for the first time since 1980.

The No. 1-seeded Boilermakers beat No. 5-seeded Gonzaga 80-68 in the Sweet 16 on Friday night.

Purdue sophomore guard Braden Smith was a big part of the Boilers’ victory.

“Braden is the head of the snake,” Purdue senior guard Lance Jones said. “I tell him all the time, we go as he goes. He runs the offense. I just try to be in the right position so he can find me. I just try to do my best to play off of him.”

Smith, a Westfield High School graduate, finished the game with 14 points, 15 assists and 8 rebounds. The 15 assists are tied for the most assists by a Big Ten player ever in an NCAA Tournament game. The other two Big Ten players who had 15 assists in an NCAA Tournament game were Indiana’s Keith Smart and Ohio State’s Aaron Craft.

“I’ve been saying it all year, I don’t think people appreciate how good he is truly,” Purdue senior center Zach Edey said. “He sets me up, like I’ve never played with anyone who sets me up like that. I know I wouldn’t be putting up the numbers I would be without him. I don’t think people give him enough credit all the time.”

It was Smith’s eighth double-double of the season.

“We have a lot of trust in Braden,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. “Braden is a very good player. He’s got very good instincts. He came to campus that way. He’s gotten stronger, more experienced. You see tonight he’s two rebounds away from a triple-double.”

Smith is now one of three players in NCAA Tournament history to have at least 14 points, 15 assists, and 8 rebounds in a game. The other two players are Indiana’s Keith Smart (March 14, 1987) and Murray State’s Ja Morant (March 21, 2019).

Purdue will face No. 2-seeded Tennessee in the Elite 8 on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 2:20 p.m. EDT inside Little Caesars Arena.