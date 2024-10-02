Purdue, Indiana at the top of Big Ten preseason media poll
(WISH) — The Big Ten preseason media poll has their eyes set on the state of Indiana this season.
The Boilermakers and the Hoosiers slotted in at number one and number two, respectively.
They also captured 27 of the 33 first place votes combined. Purdue had 20 first place votes and Indiana had 7.
The poll has a panel of 33 writers from across the Big Ten Conference.
Here are the full results of the poll:
1. Purdue (20)
2. Indiana (7)
3. UCLA (2)
4. Illinois (2)
5. Michigan State (1)
6. Oregon
7. Rutgers
8. Ohio State (1)
9. Michigan
10. Maryland
11. Iowa
T-12. Wisconsin
T-12. Nebraska
14. USC
15. Washington
16. Northwestern
17. Penn State
18. Minnesota
Purdue and Indiana finished first and second in the Big Ten as recently as the 2022-23 season, when Purdue won the league and Indiana finished tied for second.
The Hoosiers and Boilermakers play each other twice this season, in Mackey Arena on January 31 and in Assembly Hall on February 23.
