Purdue, IU basketball announce conference opponents amid Big Ten expansion
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Big Ten sports are going to look a lot different this year after the conference added four West Coast teams.
Starting in the Fall of 2024, Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and USC will be joining the conference. The Big Ten will now have teams stretching coast to coast.
On Wednesday, the Big Ten announced its conference opponents for the upcoming basketball season. While Purdue and Indiana do not know the specific dates and times, they know which teams they play and where.
The iconic home-and-away series between the Boilermakers and the Hoosiers will of course continue.
Purdue will also have a home-and-away series against Michigan and Rutgers.
Indiana’s other two home-and-away series will include Ohio State and Penn State.
Dates, times, and television opponents will be announced later this summer.
Purdue will enter the 2024-25 season looking to defend its back-to-back Big Ten Regular Season titles.
In fact, Matt Painter’s Boilermakers own the conference’s best record over the last six years, since the 20-game league schedule went into effect. Purdue owns a record of 84-35 (.706) during that span.
The single-play opponents for both Purdue and IU are listed below.
PURDUE CONFERENCE OPPONENTS
Single-Play Home Games
- Maryland
- Nebraska
- Northwestern
- Ohio State
- UCLA
- USC
- Wisconsin
Single-Play Away Games
- Illinois
- Iowa
- Michigan State
- Minnesota
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Washington
Home-and-Away Series
- Indiana
- Michigan
- Rutgers
INDIANA CONFERENCE OPPONENTS
Single-Play Home Games
- Illinois
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Rutgers
- UCLA
- USC
Single-Play Road Games
- Iowa
- Michigan State
- Nebraska
- Northwestern
- Oregon
- Washington
- Wisconsin
Home-and-Away Series
- Purdue
- Ohio State
- Penn State
