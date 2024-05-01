Purdue, IU basketball announce conference opponents amid Big Ten expansion

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Big Ten sports are going to look a lot different this year after the conference added four West Coast teams.

Starting in the Fall of 2024, Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and USC will be joining the conference. The Big Ten will now have teams stretching coast to coast.

On Wednesday, the Big Ten announced its conference opponents for the upcoming basketball season. While Purdue and Indiana do not know the specific dates and times, they know which teams they play and where.

The iconic home-and-away series between the Boilermakers and the Hoosiers will of course continue.

Purdue will also have a home-and-away series against Michigan and Rutgers.

Indiana’s other two home-and-away series will include Ohio State and Penn State.

Dates, times, and television opponents will be announced later this summer.

Purdue will enter the 2024-25 season looking to defend its back-to-back Big Ten Regular Season titles.

In fact, Matt Painter’s Boilermakers own the conference’s best record over the last six years, since the 20-game league schedule went into effect. Purdue owns a record of 84-35 (.706) during that span.

The single-play opponents for both Purdue and IU are listed below.

PURDUE CONFERENCE OPPONENTS

Single-Play Home Games

Maryland

Nebraska

Northwestern

Ohio State

UCLA

USC

Wisconsin

Single-Play Away Games

Illinois

Iowa

Michigan State

Minnesota

Oregon

Penn State

Washington

Home-and-Away Series

Indiana

Michigan

Rutgers

INDIANA CONFERENCE OPPONENTS

Single-Play Home Games

Illinois

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Rutgers

UCLA

USC

Single-Play Road Games

Iowa

Michigan State

Nebraska

Northwestern

Oregon

Washington

Wisconsin

Home-and-Away Series

Purdue

Ohio State

Penn State

