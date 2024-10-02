Purdue, IU represented on Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) reacts after being fouled in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Big Ten announced the Preseason All-Big Ten Team on Tuesday, and a Purdue point guard headlined the list.

Braden Smith was named the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year and was the only unanimous selection on the Preseason All-Big Ten Team.

Smith was on the First Team All-Big Ten Team last season after averaging 12 points and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 43.1% from three-point range.

This is the second straight season that Purdue has had the Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year, with Zach Edey receiving the honor last season. Purdue has also had the Big Ten Player of the Year the past two years, with Edey winning it back-to-back times.

Arizona transfer Oumar Ballo represented IU on the Preseason All-Big Ten Team.

Ballo was First Team All-Pac 12 the past two seasons. He averaged 12.9 points and 10.1 assists per game last season while shooting 65.8% from the floor.

No team had more than one player on the Preseason All-Big Ten Team. The whole list includes:

Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State

Oumar Ballo, Indiana

Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern

Dawson Garcia, Minnesota

Dylan Harper, Rutgers

Great Osobor, Washington

Payton Sandfort, Iowa

Jackson Shelstad, Oregon

Braden Smith, Purdue

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

Purdue starts their season on November 4 against Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Indiana starts their season on November 6 against SIU-Edwardsville.

IU and Purdue will play each other on January 31 at Mackey Arena and on February 23 at Assembly Hall.

