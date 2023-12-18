Purdue jumps to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men’s poll after win over Arizona

Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) reacts after being fouled in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

(AP) — Purdue’s slide from No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll turned out to be brief.

The Boilermakers headlined Monday’s latest poll for the second time this season after beating former No. 1 Arizona over the weekend. The Wildcats had spent two weeks at No. 1 after Purdue’s loss to Northwestern ended the Boilermakers’ stint at the top after one week.

Purdue received 48 of 62 first-place votes in the latest poll to jump from third with the Arizona win, which marked the program’s first win against a No. 1 team in 23 years. It also marked the latest impressive nonconference win to a resume that already includes ranked teams in Gonzaga, Tennessee and Marquette.

Preseason No. 1 Kansas stayed at No. 2 with six first-place votes, while Houston moved up one spot to No. 3 and had the other eight votes. Arizona fell to fourth.

UConn, Marquette, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kentucky and Baylor rounded out the top 10.

No. 23 Memphis and No. 25 Mississippi were the week’s new additions. Miami (No. 24) and Northwestern (No. 25) fell out from last week.