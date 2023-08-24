Purdue men’s basketball 2023-24 season tickets sold out

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University Athletics announced on Thursday that season tickets for this year’s men’s basketball season have sold out.

“All 9,000 season tickets have been accounted for after a renewal rate that was upward of 99%,” according to a news release.

It’s the third straight year the men’s basketball program’s season ticket allotment has been sold out.

The only tickets remaining for any home games inside Mackey Arena this upcoming season will be via single-game tickets and multi-game packages.

The Boilermakers will host Grace College in an exhibition game on Nov. 1.

They will then play their first home game of the regular season on Nov. 6 against Samford.

Here are all the home games inside Mackey Alena that already have dates on Purdue’s schedule this season:

Nov. 1 vs. Grace College (Exhibition)

Nov. 6 vs. Samford

Nov. 10 vs. Morehead State

Nov. 13 vs. Xavier (Gavitt Games)

Nov. 28 vs. Texas Southern

Dec. 21 vs. Jacksonville

Dec. 29 vs. Eastern Kentucky

The Big Ten Conference schedule for the 2023-24 season is “expected to be announced in the next couple of weeks.”

Last year, the Boilermakers finished the year with a 29-6 overall record. The Boilers won the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles. They earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament before being upset in the first round by No. 16-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson.

Purdue returns all five starters this season, including 2023 National Player of the Year Zach Edey.

The Boilermakers are ranked in the top five of nearly all “way-too-early” top 25 polls that have been released.

Earlier this month, Purdue wrapped up its European trip. The Boilermakers went 4-0 during their games in Europe. Edey did not play in the European contests with Purdue due to his commitment to Team Canada.