College Basketball

Purdue men’s basketball player arrested

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Purdue University men’s basketball player was out of jail Monday night after being arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to the Journal & Courier.

Officers early Sunday morning pulled over Mason Gillis. Someone had called police to say Gillis was driving “all over the road.”

Head coach Matt Painter says the team is handling the situation according to school regulations and team standards.

Gillis, who attended New Castle High School, started 23 games for the boilermakers as a redshirt freshman last season.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana State Police investigating death of Bartholomew County inmate

Local /

El Concejo de la Ciudad-Condado de Indianápolis aprueba nueva Orden de Salud Pública para el Condado de Marion

Latinx /

Obama criticizes Republicans for embracing 2020 falsehoods

Politics /

New York’s Tom Thibodeau picked as NBA’s coach of the year

NBA /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image