College Basketball

Purdue men’s basketball player arrested

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Purdue University men’s basketball player was out of jail Monday night after being arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to the Journal & Courier.

Officers early Sunday morning pulled over Mason Gillis. Someone had called police to say Gillis was driving “all over the road.”

Head coach Matt Painter says the team is handling the situation according to school regulations and team standards.

Gillis, who attended New Castle High School, started 23 games for the boilermakers as a redshirt freshman last season.