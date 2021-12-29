College Basketball

Purdue: Men’s basketball players are all vaccinated, got boosters

Purdue University's Mackey Arena is shown during a basketball game. (Photo Provided/Purdue Athletics)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

WEST LAFAYETTEE, Ind. (WISH) — All of the players on Purdue’s No. 3-ranked men’s basketball team have been vaccinated against the coronavirus and received booster shots, the athletics department said Thursday in a statement.

Plus, the statement encouraged Boilermaker fans to get vaccinated.

“To help protect yourself and the chance to enjoy an exciting basketball season, Purdue Athletics encourages all eligible recipients to receive a vaccination and the subsequent booster,” the statement said.

Purdue continues to require face masks in all of its facilities, including Mackey Arena, and encourages fans who don’t feel well to stay at home.

Purdue (11-1) plays the Nicholls State Colonels at 5 p.m. Thursday at March Arena. They open Big Ten play Monday night, hosting Wisconsin.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sugar Ray cancels NYE show at Gary casino due to COVID-19; Smash Mouth in as replacement

Entertainment /

MetalX relocates HQ to Fort Wayne

Inside INdiana Business /

Ghislaine Maxwell jury must work New Year’s if no verdict

National /

2 Indianapolis men arrested after robbery of 24-hour pharmacy in Greenfield

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.