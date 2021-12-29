College Basketball

Purdue: Men’s basketball players are all vaccinated, got boosters

WEST LAFAYETTEE, Ind. (WISH) — All of the players on Purdue’s No. 3-ranked men’s basketball team have been vaccinated against the coronavirus and received booster shots, the athletics department said Thursday in a statement.

Plus, the statement encouraged Boilermaker fans to get vaccinated.

“To help protect yourself and the chance to enjoy an exciting basketball season, Purdue Athletics encourages all eligible recipients to receive a vaccination and the subsequent booster,” the statement said.

Purdue continues to require face masks in all of its facilities, including Mackey Arena, and encourages fans who don’t feel well to stay at home.

Purdue (11-1) plays the Nicholls State Colonels at 5 p.m. Thursday at March Arena. They open Big Ten play Monday night, hosting Wisconsin.