Purdue men’s basketball sets game dates with Valpo, Miami, Indiana State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue men’s basketball team on Wednesday added a third game to its schedule for the 2020-21 season that’s being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Purdue and Valparaiso will meet for the first time since December 2017 in a game Dec. 4 in Mackey Arena.

Purdue have previously announced it will play at Miami on Dec. 8 and host Indiana State on Dec. 12.

The remaining non-conference games are nearing finalization and the Big Ten schedule is expected out soon, the athletics department said in an email. The Purdue team schedule is online.