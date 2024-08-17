Purdue men’s basketball to play in charity exhibition game this October

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — For the second year in a row, the Purdue University men’s basketball team will play a game for a good cause.

The program announced on Friday that it will face Creighton in a charity exhibition game on Oct. 26.

The meeting will take place in Omaha, Neb. at CHI Health Center. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. EDT.

The matchup will benefit the United Way of the Midlands Disaster Relief Fund by raising money for those impacted by the tornadoes that hit Omaha and the surrounding areas on April 26.

Last October, Purdue faced Arkansas in a charity exhibition game, which raised money for victims from tornadoes that hit Arkansas.

“We are excited to be traveling to Creighton and playing the Bluejays for a great cause to start our season,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said in a news release. “The Omaha area was ravaged by tornadoes in late April and we hope that this charity game will continue to support disaster relief to the region. Creighton is an outstanding program led by an outstanding coach in Coach McDermott and this game will really help us prepare for the season, much the same way the Arkansas charity game a year ago helped us.”

The tornado outbreak this past April is estimated to have caused $2.1 billion in damages, according to the news release.

“We are thrilled to host Purdue for an exhibition game,” Creighton head coach Greg McDermott said in the news release. “Coming off a trip to the National Championship game, Coach Painter will once again have one of the best teams in the country. It will be a tremendous opportunity for us to play high-level competition as we prepare for a top-notch non-conference schedule and the always difficult, BIG EAST. I can’t thank Coach Painter enough for bringing his team to Omaha. It is a unique event that our fans will truly enjoy all while supporting the United Way of the Midlands Disaster Relief Fund.”

Tickets for the exhibition game will go on sale Monday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. EDT on Ticketmaster.

Purdue is entering the upcoming season having advanced to the 2024 NCAA National Championship Game in Arizona this past April. The Boilers fell to UConn in the title game.

Meanwhile, Creighton fell to Tennessee in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.