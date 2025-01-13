20°
Purdue moves up in latest AP poll after two dominant wins

Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) drives to the basket against Rutgers guard Jordan Derkack (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
by: Josh Bode
(WISH) — After two double digit wins on Thursday and Sunday, Purdue moved up three spots to #17 in the latest AP poll.

Purdue had quite a dominant week, highlighted by a 36 point home win against Nebraska on Sunday.

The Boilermakers knocked down 19 three-pointers against the Cornhuskers, one off the program record of 20. Fletcher Loyer and C.J. Cox led the charge, with both players hitting five three-pointers.

Purdue also beat Rutgers by 18 on the road on Thursday. Braden Smith was fantastic in that game, picking up 16 points and 14 assists. Smith tallied 14 assists in both of Purdue’s wins and is now averaging 9.2 assists per game, which is third in the nation.

This week, Purdue has their West Coast road trip. They take on Washington on Wednesday and Oregon on Saturday.

For the first time this season, IU is not receiving any votes in the AP poll. The Hoosiers lost by 25 at Iowa on Saturday.

Auburn is the new number one team after Tennessee lost by 30 to Florida on Tuesday to give them their first loss of the season. This is the second time in history that Auburn has had the number one ranking, with the other time being in the 2021-22 season. Georgia entered the poll at number 23, the first time the Bulldogs have been ranked in 14 years.

Here is the full top 25 in Week 11:

  1. Auburn (60)
  2. Iowa State
  3. Duke (1)
  4. Alabama
  5. Florida (1)
  6. Tennessee
  7. Marquette
  8. Kentucky
  9. Kansas
  10. Houston
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Michigan State
  13. Oregon
  14. UConn
  15. Mississippi State
  16. Gonzaga
  17. Purdue
  18. Memphis
  19. Illinois
  20. Michigan
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Utah State
  23. Georgia
  24. Wisconsin
  25. Baylor

