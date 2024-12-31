Purdue moves up in latest AP poll

Purdue guard Braden Smith dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

(WISH) — After a slow week of college basketball, Purdue moved up one spot in the latest AP poll.

The Boilermakers are now number 20. Their only game of the week was against Toledo on Sunday, which Purdue won 83-64.

Purdue has been in the top 25 in every week so far this season. The last time they were not ranked in the AP poll was in November of 2022.

This week, Purdue gets back into Big Ten action. On Thursday they travel to Minnesota and on Sunday they host Northwestern.

Indiana, despite just a single digit win against Winthrop, gained three votes in the AP poll. They now have 11 votes.

The top 13 teams stayed the same from the previous poll.

Here is the full top 25: