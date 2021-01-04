Purdue-Nebraska game postponed due to health, safety concerns

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Boilermakers and the Cornhuskers have mutually agreed to postpone Tuesday’s men basketball game, Purdue announced Monday night.

The announcement cited health and safety concerns, but did not give details. However, the announcement included information on Purdue’s More Than A Game campaign, which began in August to help the athletics department navigate the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic and position Boilermaker athletics for future success.

The game was set to start 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mackey Arena. The schools plan to reschedule the game.

Few students are at Purdue as the university is on winter break until Jan. 19. Purdue recently announced a pause of its weekly COVID-19 surveillance testing of 5,000 faculty, staff and students.

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Dec. 31, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.

