Purdue Pete vintage figurines debut for National Bobblehead Day

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee produced a limited-edition series of Purdue Boilermakers Vintage Bobbleheads. (Image Provided/National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — In a nod to the top-ranked college basketball team for National Bobblehead Day, the Purdue Boilermakers Vintage Bobbleheads series was unveiled Friday.

The Boilermaker known as Purdue Pete was first designed as a logo in 1940 for University Bookstore. He carries a large hammer that looks like the ones people who actually make boilers use to mold steel.

The series of three Bobblehead figurines feature Pete holding a hammer, holding a hammer and football, and swinging a hammer.

University Book Store locations in West Lafayette will sell the nodding collectible figurines. The wobblers also will be sold online. Cost is $35 each or all three for $100, plus $8 for shipping. Each of the bobbleheads is individually numbered to only 1,000.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee produced the limited-edition series. Phil Sklar, co-founder and chief executive officer of the museum, said in a statement, “We’re excited to be releasing this vintage Purdue Boilermakers Bobbleheads in conjunction with National Bobblehead Day. We know how passionate Purdue fans are about their school and bobbleheads, so we expect these bobbleheads to be extremely popular.”

National Bobblehead Day is observed on Jan. 7.