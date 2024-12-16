57°
Purdue slides in AP poll after loss to Texas A&M

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 14: Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) drives to the basket against Texas A&M Aggies guard Manny Obaseki (35) on December 14th, 2024, at the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — Purdue fell five spots to number 16 in the latest AP poll after suffering their third loss of the season.

They lost on Saturday to Texas A&M, 70-66, in the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

This is the lowest ranking that the Boilermakers have had all season to this point. Their previous lowest was 14, which was their preseason ranking.

Purdue will play one game this week, and it will be another marquee non-conference matchup. They’ll take on second ranked Auburn in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Auburn will be the fifth ranked non-conference opponent Purdue will face this season, with four of them coming from the SEC (Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Auburn).

Purdue is no longer the highest ranked Big Ten team in the AP poll. That would now be Oregon, who is up to number 10 in the poll. Purdue is the second highest ranked Big Ten team, and are followed by UCLA (#18), Michigan State (#20), and Michigan (#24).

Five other Big Ten teams received votes, including Indiana, who had seven total points in the poll.

Here is the top 25 for the Week 7 AP poll (first place votes in parentheses)

  1. Tennessee (50)
  2. Auburn (12)
  3. Iowa State
  4. Kentucky
  5. Duke
  6. Alabama
  7. Florida
  8. Kansas
  9. Marquette
  10. Oregon
  11. UConn
  12. Texas A&M
  13. Gonzaga
  14. Oklahoma
  15. Houston
  16. Purdue
  17. Ole Miss
  18. UCLA
  19. Cincinnati
  20. Michigan State
  21. Memphis
  22. Dayton
  23. San Diego State
  24. Michigan
  25. Clemson

