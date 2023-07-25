Purdue to face Gonzaga in opening round of Maui Invitational

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Purdue University men’s basketball team will face Gonzaga in the opening round of the 2023 Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

Their quarterfinal round matchup will tip-off at 5 p.m. EDT on Monday, Nov. 20.

The winner of the game will face the winner of Syracuse vs. Tennessee.

It’s the second straight season Purdue will play Gonzaga. The two programs faced each other in last year’s semifinal round of the Phil Knight Legacy. The Boilermakers won that contest by the final of 84-66.

Purdue currently has a 3-0 all-time record against the Bulldogs.

This will be the Boilermakers’ fourth appearance in the Maui Invitational, but their first appearance in the tournament since 2014.