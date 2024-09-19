Purdue women’s basketball’s Big Ten schedule released
ROSEMONT, Ill. (WISH) — The Big Ten released the schedules for each team’s conference games this season on Thursday.
Purdue’s schedule is highlighted by two games against Indiana. The first game is on the road at Assembly Hall on February 15. Purdue hosts Indiana at Mackey Arena on March 2.
Purdue will take a west coast road trip to Oregon (January 15) and Washington (January 18).
The Big Ten women’s basketball stayed at 18 games, despite adding four teams to the conference.
Here’s their full Big Ten schedule –
- Saturday, December 7 – vs. Maryland
- Sunday, December 29 – at Iowa
- Wednesday, January 1 – at Michigan State
- Tuesday, January 7 – vs. UCLA
- Saturday, January 11 – vs. Michigan
- Wednesday, January 15 – at Oregon
- Saturday, January 18 – at Washington
- Wednesday, January 22 – vs. USC
- Monday, January 27 – at Illinois
- Thursday, January 30 – vs. Nebraska
- Sunday, February 2 – vs. Wisconsin
- Sunday, February 9 – at Rutgers
- Wednesday, February 12 – vs. Northwestern
- Saturday, February 15 – at Indiana
- Wednesday, February 19 – vs. Minnesota
- Sunday, February 23 – at Ohio State
- Thursday, February 27 – at Penn State
- Sunday, March 2 – vs. Indiana
Purdue went 5-13 in the Big Ten last year, tied for 11th in the conference.
For Purdue’s full non-conference schedule, click here.