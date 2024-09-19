Purdue women’s basketball’s Big Ten schedule released

Purdue guard Jayla Smith (3) plays against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Iowa defeated Purdue 96-71. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WISH) — The Big Ten released the schedules for each team’s conference games this season on Thursday.

Purdue’s schedule is highlighted by two games against Indiana. The first game is on the road at Assembly Hall on February 15. Purdue hosts Indiana at Mackey Arena on March 2.

Purdue will take a west coast road trip to Oregon (January 15) and Washington (January 18).

The Big Ten women’s basketball stayed at 18 games, despite adding four teams to the conference.

Here’s their full Big Ten schedule –

Saturday, December 7 – vs. Maryland

Sunday, December 29 – at Iowa

Wednesday, January 1 – at Michigan State

Tuesday, January 7 – vs. UCLA

Saturday, January 11 – vs. Michigan

Wednesday, January 15 – at Oregon

Saturday, January 18 – at Washington

Wednesday, January 22 – vs. USC

Monday, January 27 – at Illinois

Thursday, January 30 – vs. Nebraska

Sunday, February 2 – vs. Wisconsin

Sunday, February 9 – at Rutgers

Wednesday, February 12 – vs. Northwestern

Saturday, February 15 – at Indiana

Wednesday, February 19 – vs. Minnesota

Sunday, February 23 – at Ohio State

Thursday, February 27 – at Penn State

Sunday, March 2 – vs. Indiana

Purdue went 5-13 in the Big Ten last year, tied for 11th in the conference.

For Purdue’s full non-conference schedule, click here.

