Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Purdue women’s basketball’s Big Ten schedule released

Purdue guard Jayla Smith (3) plays against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Iowa defeated Purdue 96-71. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WISH) — The Big Ten released the schedules for each team’s conference games this season on Thursday.

Purdue’s schedule is highlighted by two games against Indiana. The first game is on the road at Assembly Hall on February 15. Purdue hosts Indiana at Mackey Arena on March 2.

Purdue will take a west coast road trip to Oregon (January 15) and Washington (January 18).

The Big Ten women’s basketball stayed at 18 games, despite adding four teams to the conference.

Here’s their full Big Ten schedule –

  • Saturday, December 7 – vs. Maryland
  • Sunday, December 29 – at Iowa
  • Wednesday, January 1 – at Michigan State
  • Tuesday, January 7 – vs. UCLA
  • Saturday, January 11 – vs. Michigan
  • Wednesday, January 15 – at Oregon
  • Saturday, January 18 – at Washington
  • Wednesday, January 22 – vs. USC
  • Monday, January 27 – at Illinois
  • Thursday, January 30 – vs. Nebraska
  • Sunday, February 2 – vs. Wisconsin
  • Sunday, February 9 – at Rutgers
  • Wednesday, February 12 – vs. Northwestern
  • Saturday, February 15 – at Indiana
  • Wednesday, February 19 – vs. Minnesota
  • Sunday, February 23 – at Ohio State
  • Thursday, February 27 – at Penn State
  • Sunday, March 2 – vs. Indiana

Purdue went 5-13 in the Big Ten last year, tied for 11th in the conference.

For Purdue’s full non-conference schedule, click here.

Purdue basketball’s Big Ten schedule revealed

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IndyCar’s Marcus Armstrong joins new...
Motorsports /
Hundreds of Hamilton Heights students...
I-Team 8 /
Indiana women’s basketball’s Big Ten...
College Basketball /
The Zone Extra: September 19,...
High School - The Zone /
16 IPS high school football...
Education /
Athlete of the Week: HSE’s...
High School - The Zone /
Feds partner with Indy, Gary...
Crime Watch 8 /
Historic night at the 76th...
Multicultural News /