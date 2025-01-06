Purdue’s Braden Smith wins B10 Player of the Week

Braden Smith #3 of the Purdue Boilermakers shoots the ball during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Mackey Arena on Jan. 5, 2025, in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue junior guard Braden Smith was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday.

It’s the first time he has earned the Big Ten Player of the Week award. Smith become the second Boilermaker to win the award this season, joining Trey Kaufman-Renn.

Smith had 20 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, an no turnovers in the win on the road against Minnesota on Thursday. It was the first time a Big Ten player had 20 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, and no turnovers since Draymond Green in 2012.

On Sunday, Smith had 22 points, seven assists, and six rebounds in the win against Northwestern.

The Big Ten used games from December 24 to January 5 for this Player of the Week award, which included Smith’s career game against Toledo. He had a career-high 34 points against the Rockets and added 12 assists.

Purdue remained ranked at #20 in the new AP poll that was released on Monday. They were the only team outside of the top 5 to not have any movement.

The Boilermakers play at Rutgers on Thursday, with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.