Purdue’s Cline on career night: “It just kind of happened”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WISH/AP) — If there was ever an evening to have a career night for Purdue’s Ryan Cline, it was in a Sweet 16 showdown Thursday night against Tennessee.
Cline managed 27 points shooting 7 for 10 from 3-point range before fouling out in OT. Even with the career-high performance, Cline focused the talk on his team.
“I’m happy for myself, happy for my guys and happy for Coach Paint,” said Cline. You can see his full conversation above.
With the 99-94 overtime win of a men’s NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional semifinal game, Purdue advances to face Virginia on Saturday.
The Boilermakers also advanced to the Elite Eight in 1969, 1980, and 1994. They improved to 5-7 all-time in regional semifinals and also 3-5 against the SEC in the NCAAs.