Purdue’s Edey staying in school rather than entering draft

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) dunks the ball ahead of Butler forward Ty Groce, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue center Zach Edey won’t enter the NBA draft and plans to return to Purdue for his junior season.

Edey announced his decision Friday on social media.

The 7-foot-4 center from Toronto averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks this past season while playing just 19 minutes per game. He was an Associated Press second-team all-Big Ten selection. He received honorable mention on the AP All-America team.

His decision to return to school comes after Purdue teammates Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams announced they were entering the draft.