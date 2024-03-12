Purdue’s Edey tacks on another honor before postseason

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) celebrates after a basket against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., on Feb. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) – For one last time in an already legendary collegiate career, Purdue big man Zach Edey brought home another Big Ten Conference Player of the Week honor after two 25-plus-point performances against No. 12 Illinois and Wisconsin last week.

This marks the 12th time Edey has been named the Big Ten’s weekly best. That’s the most by any player in conference history with Ohio State’s Evan Turner bringing in 10 between the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons in Columbus.

Edey led the No. 3 Boilermakers in scoring in both games last week — 28 points against the No. 12 Fighting Illini and 25 against the Badgers. Edey also collected 14 boards on Sunday’s Senior Day, marking his 22nd double-double of the season (which is fourth-best in all of the NCAA, top in the Big Ten). Edey also became the first Big Ten player to record at least 2,200 points and 1,200 rebounds in their career.

With the regular season behind him, Edey heads into the Big Ten Tournament averaging 24.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2 assists a game. In the last eight games alone, Edey’s had at least 20 points each and has averaged 27.1 points and 12 rebounds.

Edey was honored Sunday as a major part of a historic senior class. This Purdue group has the most Big Ten wins of any single class in conference history. Edey was also a major part of the Boilers’ 28-win regular season, which is the most in school history.

The Boilers await the yearly awards that will be announced at noon Tuesday. Then it’s on to Minneapolis as the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Purdue plays its first game at noon Friday before likely returning to Indianapolis as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament the following weekend.