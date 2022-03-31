College Basketball

Purdue’s Jaden Ivey announces he’s entering NBA draft

Head coach Matt Painter of the Purdue Boilermakers talks with Jaden Ivey #23 during the second half at Mackey Arena on Feb. 20, 2022, in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue’s Jaden Ivey has entered his name in the NBA draft, forfeiting his final two seasons of college eligibility.

Ivey wrote on social media that playing in the NBA has been a lifelong dream and that he’s beyond excited for the journey.

Ivey averaged 17 points, five rebounds and three assists per game and was named to The Associated Press All-America second team.

The 6-foot-4 guard from South Bend, Indiana, is projected to be selected early in the first round of the June 23 draft.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tennessee wildfire near Gatlinburg prompts evacuations

News /

Russians leave Chernobyl as fighting rages elsewhere in Ukraine

International /

Lucas Oil Stadium to turn into free Mega Clinic in April

Local /

The Zone Extra: March 31, 2022

High School - The Zone /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.