College Basketball

Purdue’s Jaden Ivey announces he’s entering NBA draft

Head coach Matt Painter of the Purdue Boilermakers talks with Jaden Ivey #23 during the second half at Mackey Arena on Feb. 20, 2022, in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue’s Jaden Ivey has entered his name in the NBA draft, forfeiting his final two seasons of college eligibility.

Ivey wrote on social media that playing in the NBA has been a lifelong dream and that he’s beyond excited for the journey.

Ivey averaged 17 points, five rebounds and three assists per game and was named to The Associated Press All-America second team.

The 6-foot-4 guard from South Bend, Indiana, is projected to be selected early in the first round of the June 23 draft.