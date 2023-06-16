Purdue’s Myles Colvin named to USA Basketball’s U19 World Cup team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WISH) – Incoming Purdue University basketball freshman Myles Colvin has been named to the USA Basketball U19 World Cup Team that will compete in the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup.

The 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup will be from June 24-July 2 in Debrecen, Hungary.

Colvin, a graduate of Heritage Christian School in Indianapolis, is one of 12 players selected to the team.

Purdue has had a player on every U19 World Cup Team since 2015. Caleb Swanigan was on the team when it won the gold medal in 2015. Carson Edwards won bronze in in 2017. Trevion Williams took home gold in 2019. Meanwhile, in 2021, Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst won gold medals the same year Zach Edey won a bronze medal while Edey represented Canada.

Colvin will be just 17 years old when he arrives to campus in July.