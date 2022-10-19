College Basketball

Report: Indiana, Kentucky agree to renew college basketball rivalry

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 17: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the most storied college basketball rivalries, dormant since 2016, is set to return.

John Calipari, head basketball coach for the University of Kentucky, confirmed to the media Wednesday that Indiana University and Kentucky have agreed “in principle” to resume head-to-head play beginning in the 2025-26 season, according to Kyle Tucker, Kentucky basketball writer for “The Athletic.”

John Calipari says Kentucky and Indiana have "agreed in principle" to start a series in 2025-26. Now it's on administrators to finalize. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 19, 2022

According to Tucker, Calipari says the venues for the matchup are still to be determined.

This is joyous news for both fanbases, who will go eight full seasons without the rivalry series, which the Wildcats lead 32-25 all-time.

Scott Dolson, IU’s vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics, and IU head basketball coach Mike Woodson have been vocal about resuming play with Kentucky — and it appears the feeling is now mutual for Calipari & Co.